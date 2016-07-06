LF Hyun Soo Kim was back in the lineup Tuesday after sitting in favor of Joey Rickard against Dodgers LHP Julio Urias on Monday. He went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday. He is batting .338 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 41 games in a platoon with Rickard.

3B Manny Machado celebrated being named an All-Star starter by hitting his 19th homer of the season Tuesday, an estimated 453-foot shot at Dodger Stadium. The blast was Machado's first on the current road trip, during which he has nine RBIs. Machado celebrates his 24th birthday Wednesday.

LHP Zach Britton earned consecutive All-Star berths with his selection to the AL pitching staff on Tuesday. Britton recorded his AL-leading 24th save Tuesday, and is on track for career-best numbers in both ERA (0.78) and WHIP (0.77).

RHP Brad Brach was named to his first All-Star team on Tuesday. Brach, a 42nd-round draft pick of the Padres in 2008, has put up sterling numbers in his third season for the Orioles. In 45 2/3 innings spanning 37 appearances, Brach has posted a 5-1 record to go along with a 0.99 ERA and a 0.081 WHIP. He struck out all three Dodgers he faced Tuesday.