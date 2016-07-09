RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. Wright was part of the bullpen after being primarily used as a starter this season where he has gone 3-4 with a 6.12 ERA. In his last start June 17, he allowed eight runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays. "He s here to pitch out of the bullpen, period," manager Buck Showalter said. "Length, short, long, whatever. Very challenging road trip. One day s not going to get you back on your feet."

RHP Dylan Bundy appears ready to potentially make his first start of the season following the All-Star break. The highly touted pitcher has been slowed by injuries over the past couple of years, but he is having a breakout season out of the bullpen. Bundy has not allowed an earned run over 14 1/3 innings. He has also struck out 19 batters with just four walks over that span. " It just depends how it falls," said Orioles manager Showalter, who has been impressed with Bundy s performance out of the bullpen.

RHP Kevin Gausman could throw out of the bullpen Sunday. Gausman is 1-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts this season, but has been hampered by poor run support. Throwing out of the bullpen will allow him to get some work heading into the All-Star break.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez was named the starter for the series opener Friday against the Angels. Jimenez has struggled for much of the season and might he have finally pitched his way out of the rotation. He allowed five runs on five hits with two walks over just 1 1/3 innings, boosting his ERA to 7.38. It wasn t even the shortest outing of the season for Jimenez, who lasted just a third of an inning June 12 at Toronto.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) threw in the outfield Friday. O'Day will travel to the team s minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla., during the All-Star break to continue his rehab. From there, he will join the Orioles in Tampa Bay on Thursday to work out at Tropicana Field.

3B Pedro Alvarez came off the bereavement list on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Angels. Alvarez is batting .242 (40-for-165) with nine doubles, nine home runs, 18 runs scored, and 26 RBI over 53 games this season.