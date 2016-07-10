RHP Jason Garcia was called up from Double-A Bowie to give the Orioles another right-handed arm in the bullpen. Garcia stayed with the Orioles in 2015 as a Rule 5 pick -- going 1-0 in 21 games -- but went back to Bowie to continue working this season.

RHP Brad Brach again showed why he made the All-Star team. He threw a scoreless eighth inning and earned the victory Saturday, improving to 6-1. He's got a 10-game scoreless streak and has an 0.93 ERA this season, with the Orioles boasting a 33-6 record in games in which Brach has pitched.

2B Jonathan Schoop came up with the game-winning hit in Saturday's victory and has an eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during that stretch and has hit in 19 of his last 20 games, with his eighth-inning single winning Saturday's game.

RHP Yovani Gallardo again battled control issues in Saturday's game. He gave up two runs on six hits in five-plus innings, walking four while striking out two in earning a no-decision in the Orioles' 3-2 victory. Gallardo threw only 49 strikes on 95 pitches and constantly pitched from behind on the count, a big reason he left in the sixth inning.

RHP Darren O'Day, the Orioles' valuable set-up man, remains on the disabled list (hamstring injury) with no real timetable yet for his return. Manager Buck Showalter said they simply aren't sure yet, but sooner would be better than later. "We need him back," Showalter said.

DH Mark Trumbo continued his first-half power display Saturday. His second-inning solo homer gave him 27 for this season -- seven away from his career high -- with 76 games remaining.