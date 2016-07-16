RHP Dylan Bundy will move from the bullpen and start Sunday's game against the Rays. Bundy was 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen.

RHP Dylan Bundy will shift from the bullpen to the starting rotation, getting his first start Sunday against the Rays. The former first-round pick is 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances this season and could bring much-needed help to a struggling Orioles rotation, though he'll have to be stretched out to a regular starter's pitch count.

LHP Donnie Hart was selected from Double-A Bowie to join the Orioles bullpen. The Eastern League All-Star, 25, was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 innings for Bowie. He wasn't used Friday but will likely be needed this weekend as four other relievers pitched in Friday's win.

DH Pedro Alvarez had a solo home run and an RBI double, driving in half the runs in the Orioles' 4-2 win over the Rays. He's yet another Baltimore hitter with double-digit home runs as the team has an MLB-best 139 on the year.