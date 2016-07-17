LHP Zach Britton was a perfect 28-for-28 after Friday's save, extending his Orioles record for most consecutive saves without a blown one. He leads the American League and is one of five Orioles pitchers ever to reach 100 career saves. Gregg Olson has the team record with 160.

LHP Zach Britton got the save for the second straight night, making him 29-for-29 this season. He pitched a perfect ninth, with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game. His ERA is now 0.68 now, best in the AL.

RHP Brad Brach pitched a perfect eighth inning, jumping ahead of the Royals' Mike Montgomery for the AL lead in innings among relievers. His ERA drops to 0.88 ERA, second only to teammate Zach Britton among qualifying AL relievers.

SS J.J. Hardy drove in all the Orioles' runs with a two-run home run in the second. He has two home runs in his last nine at-bats, after two in his first 155 this season. Buck Showalter said the four-day break should help his production.

RHP Chris Tillman improved to 13-2 with Saturday's win -- the Orioles are 17-3 when he pitches, including a 9-0 mark in division games. Tillman didn't get into much trouble -- the Rays only had three at-bats with runners in scoring position. Baltimore has beaten the Rays four times this year when he's pitched.