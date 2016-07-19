OF Hyun Soo Kim also was not in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury. He told manager Buck Showalter he was feeling better Monday when he did not only exercises and not running. Kim is expected to participate in RHP Darren O'Day's simulated game Tuesday. "We'll have a pretty good feel tomorrow," manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully can dodge the DL. I think tomorrow we'll probably make a decision which way we're going to go on that." Kim initially was injured running out a ground ball July 10 against the Los Angeles Angels but Showalter said the injury is not serious enough that it would have required a DL stint if the Orioles did not have the All-Star break.

RHP Vance Worley will start Tuesday's game for the Orioles and it will be his first appearance at Yankee Stadium. Worley is 2-0 with a 2.87 ERA in 20 appearances. In his two starts April 10-15, Worley posted a 5.06 ERA. Worley has made three appearances since missing a little over two weeks with a groin injury.

1B Ryan Flaherty made his first start of the season at first base Monday and went an eventful 1-for-3 with a walk. He nearly hit home run only for the ball to hook a few inches foul down the right-field line. He also walked and was on third base as the tying run in the seventh inning before breaking his at-bat on a ground ball against LHP Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. It was his 11th career start at first base and 22nd career appearance there.

OF Henry Urrutia was designated for assignment to make room for OF Julio Borbon on the 40-man roster.

C Matt Wieters was hit in the right foot by a pitch from RHP Ivan Nova in the first inning. He wound up staying in the game, struck out twice and hit into an inning-ending double play against LHP Andrew Miller. Manager Buck Showalter said the foot's soreness increased as the night went on and Wieters went for x-rays. Results were not announced and he is day-to-day.

C Matt Wieters' X-rays on his right foot were negative and he is considered day-to-day, although he was not in the starting lineup Tuesday.

OF Julio Borbon had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie. Henry Urrutia was designated for assignment to make room for Borbon on the 40-man roster.

1B Chris Davis (stomach flu) was not in the starting lineup Monday and missed his second game of the season. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis was throwing up and administered fluids in a hospital. Davis was so sick that he remained at the team hotel. "Chris stayed at the hotel," Showalter said. "I wasn't gonna broadcast that before the game. There wasn't much we could do." Davis was 2-for-10 over the weekend in Tampa Bay and is 9-for-46 this month. Last month, he batted .284 (27-for-95) with nine home runs in 24 games.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, though manager Buck Showalter is unsure of its duration. O'Day is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 22 games and has been on the disabled list since June 3. Tuesday is the first time he is throwing to hitters.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday afternoon.