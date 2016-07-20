OF Hyun Soo Kim was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. Kim participated in RHP Darren O'Day's simulated game and ran in the outfield but was not feeling well enough to avoid a DL stint. Kim was initially injured running out a ground ball July 10 against the Los Angeles Angels. Since the move is retroactive to July 11, Kim can be activated from the disabled by next week and manager Buck Showalter believes he is a week away. "You're running the risk of every time testing having a setback," Showalter said. "We just got to the point where it wasn't making the improvements we were hoping it would make. We waited, what eight or nine days, so it's time."

RHP Vance Worley had his first opportunity as a starting pitcher since April 15 and it lasted 4 1/3 innings. Worley allowed three runs and three hits while throwing a season-high 88 pitches. As a starting pitcher, Worley has a 5.40 ERA in three starts.

OF Henry Urrutia was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on Baltimore's 40-man roster for OF Julio Borbon. Urrutia has limited experience in parts of three seasons with the Orioles as he batted .272 in 94 plate appearances. The Orioles signed him out of Cuba in 2012 and, this season, Urrutia was batting .298 in 48 games with Double-A Bowie after starting this year by batting .245 in 32 games with Triple-A Norfolk. "The needs of the major league club are always a priority," manager Buck Showalter said. "Henry was and still is a good sign and if he clears, who knows? He may reemerge somewhere."

C Matt Wieters was not in the lineup but was fine after x-rays on his right foot came back negative. Wieters was hit in the foot by a pitch from RHP Ivan Nova and the soreness continued as Monday's game went on. "Matt's pretty swollen with his foot today," manager Buck Showalter said. "He gutted out the last couple innings last night. It's pretty puffy today."

OF Julio Borbon had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie to replace injured OF Hyun Soo Kim. Borbon has not appeared in a major league game since Aug. 2, 2013 and was batting .442 over his last 10 games and .289 overall in 83 games. "He's had a great month," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's been real hot."

1B Chris Davis (stomach virus) was not in the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday and missed his third game of the season. On Monday, Davis did not accompany the team to Yankee Stadium and Tuesday he was with the team. He might be able to play Wednesday's game. "I talked to Chris a little bit before the game," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's got a little better color, a little better look. He's had a pretty tough go of it and I was proud of him that he came in the locker room... He's starting to eat a little bit. I think he tried to have a banana and some other stuff but he's just now getting to where he can hold something down."

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) threw about 25 pitches during a simulated game Tuesday afternoon. O'Day also simulated the time in between innings while pitching to OFs Hyun Soo Kim and Joey Rickard. Besides throwing to hitters, O'Day also fielded grounders on the right side to test out covering first base. O'Day is with a 3.15 ERA in 22 games and has been on the disabled list since June 3.