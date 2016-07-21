3B Manny Machado (stomach virus) sat out and missed his fifth game of the season. "It's a pretty good virus that's hitting some of our guys and it's knocking them out," said bench coach John Russell, who filled in for Buck Showalter (stomach virus).

3B Manny Machado (stomach virus) missed the Wednesday game after starting to feel sick Tuesday. Machado was examined by a doctor Wednesday and is day-to-day.

CF Adam Jones batted somewhere other than leadoff for the first time since May 26 at Houston when he batted third in Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium. Jones was out of the leadoff spot because of the absences of 3B Manny Machado and 1B Chris Davis, who both sat out with the stomach flu. He also wound up leaving the game in the eighth inning due to back spasms. Jones is considered day-to-day but said he expects to play Thursday.

C Matt Wieters (sore right foot) was not in the lineup for the second consecutive game after getting hit in the right foot Monday by RHP Ivan Nova. He had X-rays Monday, which were negative, and he remains day-to-day.

1B Chris Davis (stomach virus) took batting practice and ground balls but missed his third straight game.

1B Chris Davis (stomach virus) was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game Tuesday and missed his fourth game of the season. Davis seems close to returning, because he took batting practice and fielded ground balls Wednesday. Acting manager John Russell said Wednesday he expects Davis will attempt to play Thursday.

RHP Chris Tillman can join Chicago LHP Chris Sale as the American League's second 14-game winner Thursday afternoon when he pitches against the Yankees. Tillman is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA over his last three starts, and he improved to 13-2 on Saturday when he allowed one run and seven hits over seven innings at Tampa Bay. Tillman is 4-6 with a 4.87 in 18 career starts against the Yankees. In New York, he is 3-4 with a 7.30 ERA in eight outings.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) will pitch the first inning for Double-A Bowie on Friday. He could be activated Sunday or Monday.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday. He will pitch the first inning of the game, and if it goes well, he could be activated Sunday or Monday. O'Day, who has a 3.15 ERA in 22 games, has been on the disabled list since June 3.