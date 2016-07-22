OF Joey Rickard (thumb) was out of the lineup after injuring his thumb Wednesday. Rickard played right field Wednesday and was injured in the first inning attempting to catch a fly ball by LF Brett Gardner which became a triple. Manager Buck Showalter said Rickard came into the clubhouse Thursday and was unable to close his hand.

3B Manny Machado returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game with the same stomach virus as 1B Chris Davis. Manager Buck Showalter said Machado was not 100 percent but he wound up getting his 36th multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Zach Britton is 30-for-30 in saves after throwing 12 pitches in the ninth inning Thursday. According to STATS, LLC, he has the second-longest save streak to start a season by a left-handed pitcher in major league history. Britton also reached 30 saves for the third straight season, becoming the first Oriole to do so since RHP Gregg Olson recorded 104 saves from 1990 to 1992.

RHP Vance Worley will get another start Sunday against the Cleveland Indians. Worley returned to the rotation for the first time since April 15 Tuesday when he allowed three runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Hunter Harvey went for a second opinion and will have Tommy John surgery on July 26 in Charlotte, N.C. Harvey, who was Baltimore's first-round pick in 2013, left his rehab start Saturday with Single-A Aberdeen with right forearm soreness after throwing 23 pitches in 1 1/3 innings. Harvey was rehabbing a hernia injury before getting hurt. Harvey missed all of last season with a fractured shin.

CF Adam Jones was not in the lineup Thursday due to back spasms. Jones exited Wednesday's game with back spasms following the eighth inning and said postgame he was going to play. Jones missed his fifth game of the season and has four hits in 24 at-bats on Baltimore's current road trip. Manager Buck Showalter said Jones was feeling better by the end of Thursday's game and hoped he would be able to play Friday against Cleveland.

C Matt Wieters was out of the lineup for the third straight day due to the lingering effects of getting hit by a pitch when he faced RHP Ivan Nova in Monday's series opener. Manager Buck Showalter said Wieters is close to returning and could have been used in an emergency Thursday. Wieters had x-rays following Monday's game and those came back negative. Wieters has not played in 26 games this season.

CF Julio Borbon started in place of Adam Jones (back spasms) and made his first start in the major leagues since July 31, 2013, when he played left field for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Borbon had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie Tuesday.

1B Chris Davis was in the lineup Thursday after missing the previous three games with a stomach virus. He drew a walk to load the bases in Baltimore's two-run first inning and also recorded eight putouts while starting a double play. Davis first began feeling sick Sunday on the team flight from Tampa Bay and by Wednesday had progressed to the point where he was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls.