OF Dariel Alvarez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Norfolk to take injured OF Joey Rickard’s place. He has played in one game with the Orioles this season after spending some of 2015 in Baltimore.

OF Joey Rickard was placed on the disabled list before Friday’s game with a right thumb ligament injury. Rickard hurt the thumb in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees and had an MRI. Showalter said he’ll be out about four to six weeks, and they hope to see him again in September. “It doesn’t require surgery,” Showalter said. “We feel like he’s a guy that can join us in September if everything goes well with the rehab.”

3B Manny Machado is feeling a little better, and he made the Indians feel a bit worse on Friday. Machado was one of several members of the team and coaching staff hit by a nasty stomach virus and missed Wednesday’s game with the Yankees. He returned Thursday and on Friday homered and finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

RHP Dylan Bundy could remain in the rotation for the rest of the season, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before Friday’s game as the team tries to stretch the rookie into a starter. More efforts like Friday’s where Bundy allowed only one unearned run in five innings would keep him in the rotation as the right-hander looked in command during the 5-1 victory over the Indians. “You know, that’s not up to me,” Bundy said of staying in the rotation. “I‘m just going to keep pitching whenever I‘m supposed to, and that can all work itself out at the end of the year.”

RHP Odrismaer Despaigne gave the Orioles some bullpen help that they needed with 3 2/3 shutout innings. That allowed manager Buck Showalter to rest much of the bullpen, and nine of the right-hander’s 13 appearances have been scoreless. “I thought Despaigne was equally effective (as Bundy),” Showalter said. “It was a big outing to be able to stay away from guys there.”

C Matt Wieters did not start for a fourth straight game because of a foot injury. Showalter said Wieters is getting closer to returning, and if he wasn‘t, the team would have made a move.

RF Mark Trumbo and several others in the Orioles’ lineup have slumped since the All-Star break. He went just 2-for-14 in the New York series and had not homered since July 9 until hitting a three-run shot in Friday’s win, his 29th homer this season.