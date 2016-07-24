RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Ubaldo Jimenez went on the paternity list.

LF Hyun Soo Kim (strained hamstring) was scheduled to do running once more Saturday, according to Showalter. The skipper said Kim would play at least two days on rehab and could return as soon as Tuesday.

LHP Zach Britton recorded his 32nd save in 32 chances Saturday. That ties a major league record for most consecutive saves by a left-hander at the start of a season. “No, I wasn’t aware,” Britton said of the record. “That’s pretty cool.”

RHP Kevin Gausman is slowly rounding into the kind of form the Orioles have waited to see. He threw seven shutout innings in Saturday’s 5-2 victory and has allowed only two runs in his last 13 2/3 innings as manager Buck Showalter said the right-hander is growing. “He’s competing, he’s taking the ball every fifth day,” Showalter said. “It got delayed a little bit because we wanted to be cautious with it and we know how long the season is. He’s taken the step. It’s more of a graduation step.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez went on the paternity leave list, and the Orioles recalled RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez left the team to be with his pregnant wife. The Orioles placed him on the paternity leave list before Saturday’s game and recalled RHP Tyler Wilson to take his place in long relief.

C Matt Wieters (foot) missed his fifth straight game Saturday. Showalter said Wieters could catch in an emergency and is hoping for a Monday return.

RHP Darren O‘Day (strained hamstring) could return to the team as early as Sunday, according to manager Buck Showalter. O‘Day has been on the disabled list since June 3, and his return would help an already-strong back end of the Baltimore bullpen.

RF Mark Trumbo became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season Saturday with his two-run shot in the first. He entered the game leading baseball with 29 homers, and this also was the second straight night Trumbo’s homered in the opening frame. “He’s been very valuable,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been a real consistent human being. He likes to compete. He doesn’t like to fail. It’s an honor to be around him.”