RF Hyun Soo Kim (strained right hamstring) has been on the DL since July 19, retroactive to July 11. Kim was scheduled to make a couple of rehab appearances for Double-A Bowie. He will serve as the DH on Sunday and play the outfield the following day. If there are no setbacks, Kim could be activated as early as Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter. "Get you a couple days of at-bats and hopefully activate you on Tuesday," Showalter said to Kim, who declined a minor league assignment prior to the season. "I was very cautious."

RF Hyun Soo Kim (strained right hamstring) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday in his first rehab game for Double-A Bowie. He is scheduled to play the outfield for Bowie on Monday. If there are no setbacks, Kim could be activated as early as Tuesday, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Vance Worley got his fourth start of the season and showed he could be a viable option moving forward. He allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. Worley retired the final 11 batters he faced. "I was able to use all of my pitches to both sides and feel confident in all of them," Worley said. "I think today we threw more curveballs and more changeups to kind of keep guys off balance instead of just fastball and cutters."

C Caleb Joseph made his sixth straight start with Matt Wieters sidelined with a foot injury. Joseph responded by three multi-hit games in his past four appearances. He raised his average to .204 but he is still looking for his first RBI of the season.

LHP Donnie Hart was optioned to Double-A Bowie to make room for RHP Darren O'Day. Hart appeared in three games (2 2/3 innings) and did not allow a run. The Orioles only have one other left-handed reliever in the bullpen with closer Zach Britton so Hart could rejoin the team in the short-term.

SS J.J. Hardy got the day off Sunday. It was just a normal rest for Hardy, who came off the DL on June 18 from a left foot fracture. "He feels good and I want to keep it that way," said manager Buck Showalter. "Hardy has been one of the Orioles' hottest hitters over the past month, going 23-for-64 (.359).

C Matt Wieters has been out of the lineup since June 18 game when he was hit in the foot with a pitch against the Yankees. The X-rays were negative and Wieters, could play in the series against the Rockies beginning Monday. Wieters is batting .250 with nine homers and 38 RBIs.

RHP Darren O'Day (strained right hamstring) was reinstated from the DL on Sunday. O'Day made a rehab appearance Friday for Double-A Bowie and threw a scoreless inning. To make room, LHP Donnie Hart was optioned to Double-A Bowie. O'Day, who hasn't pitched since June 1, entered in the ninth inning and struck out the side. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA, two saves and 28 strikeouts in 23 games (21 innings). "I did one rehab outing and you'd think that it'd be a game where we were down by a couple runs, just get your feet wet, but oddly enough I was more calm today than I usually am," O'Day said. "I think it's just being gone, being away from the guys and the competition, makes you appreciate what you get to do and to be in the moment and get to pitch in a big spot. There is guys standing out there in 90-something degrees and to be able to keep that going and perform in that arena I think it really helped me a lot."