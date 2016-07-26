OF Dariel Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the Monday game. Alvarez has one hit (a double) in three at-bats over two games with the Orioles this season.

LF Hyun Soo Kim (strained hamstring) could return to the Orioles on Tuesday. In his second rehab game for Double-A Bowie on Monday, he went 2-for-4 with a home run.

LHP Zach Britton will give up a run at some point -- maybe. He threw a scoreless ninth inning Monday in Baltimore's 10-inning win over Colorado, and he has not allowed a run in his last 34 appearances (32 2/3 innings) going back to May 5. Hitters are batting .143 versus him during the scoreless stretch.

CF Adam Jones made a bit more history in Monday's game. He posted career RBI No. 702 with a second-inning single, which moved him past Rafael Palmeiro for seventh on the team's all-time list. Jones added another RBI -- which tied the game in the seventh -- on a groundout and later scored the game-winning run in the 10th on a fielder's choice/error. "It doesn't matter how you score," he said. "As long as you win the game, that's all that matters."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez should be back with the Orioles on Tuesday. Jimenez, whose wife just had a baby a few days ago, was on paternity leave. The right-hander, who lost his spot in the rotation, has not pitched since lasting just 1 1/3 innings in a July 8 start against the Angels, but he could have a chance to start in Thursday's makeup game in Minnesota. "(The break) might actually be good for him," manager Buck Showalter said. "Who knows? It might be a nice little freshen-up."

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave his best effort of the season but still came away with a no-decision Monday against Colorado. He yielded just two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but a wild pitch in the seventh inning helped the Rockies eventually grab a brief 2-1 lead. Gallardo struck out six with just two walks, and he hit one batter and allowed a homer. "I felt good," Gallardo said. "Even in my last start in New York, I felt pretty good, and once again today. I think I was able to get ground balls whenever I needed to and get out of trouble. That's definitely a positive sign."

C Matt Wieters (sore foot) returned to the lineup Monday for the first time since being hurt July 18 against the Yankees. Wieters went 0-for-4 in the Orioles' 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Rockies.