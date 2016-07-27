RF Hyun Soo Kim was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a strained right hamstring. Kim homered in a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday night. To make room, OF Dariel Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came off the paternity list Tuesday. Jimenez has struggled as a starter this season, going 5-9 with a 7.38 ERA. He has also allowed 50 walks with 72 strikeouts. However, he could start Thursday in Minnesota. In a corresponding move, CF Julio Borbon was designated for assignment, meaning Baltimore will carry 13 pitchers.