RF Hyun Soo Kim was reinstated from the DL on Tuesday after recovering from a strained right hamstring. Kim homered in a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday night, showing he was ready to rejoin the big league club. Kim went 1-for-3 in his return and is batting .329. "He had some good at-bats," manager Buck Showalter said. "Just look at the whole team. It was good to see him back in the lineup. His hamstring is healthy, so let's see what he does for us in the 65 games we've got left."

RHP Hunter Harvey, the Orioles' first-round draft pick in 2013, underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday. "It went about as well to be expected," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's in a good position." Harvey's development has been hampered by injuries. However, he is only 21 years old and Orioles officials expect him to return to full strength. Harvey is 7-7 with a 2.79 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 45 walks in 30 minor league starts.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came off the paternity list Tuesday. Jimenez has struggled as a starter this season, going 5-9 with a 7.38 ERA. He has also allowed 50 walks with 72 strikeouts. "Everything seems to be okay. The wife and baby are home," manager Buck Showalter said. "(Jimenez) had a work day today." Jimenez will make another start Thursday in Minnesota.

CF Julio Borbon was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who came off the paternity list Tuesday. This means Baltimore will carry 13 pitchers for the foreseeable future. "That's why we took an extra pitcher instead of Borbon right now," manager Buck Showalter said. "We're going through a stretch where we're going to need some coverage in our bullpen." Borbon batted .222 in five games (2-for-9) with a run scored for the Orioles this season.

1B Chris Davis is mired in an 0-for-24 skid. He has also struck out 135 times in 346 at-bats this season. He is still second on the team with 22 homers.

RHP Chris Tillman fell short in his bid for a major league-leading 15th victory. Tillman struggled early and often Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing a season-tying high six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts over five innings. "When you're getting in pitchers' counts and not putting guys away, it's frustrating, but you've got to go back and look at the positives," Tillman said. "You got to two strikes and you've just have to find a way to put them away."