3B Manny Machado is heating up. By homering in the sixth inning of Wednesday's series finale with the Rockies, Machado stretched his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .346 during that time.

RHP Dylan Bundy is looking more and more like a real starter. He retired the first 16 Rockies he faced before issuing a walk and then giving up a two-run homer and a solo shot in the sixth. Those were the only hits he gave up in 5 2/3 innings. Bundy took the loss but was dominant, just as in his second major league start last weekend, so he could be a big help to Baltimore in the second half. "Just two mistakes, changeups that were up in the zone and they were able to tag them for homers," Bundy said. "Maybe just a little more focus or location a little bit better in the sixth inning and you get out of that with six innings pitched and no harm done."

CF Adam Jones has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games after collecting an eighth-inning single Wednesday. Jones has a .311 average in games dating back to June 19.

1B Chris Davis found an interesting way to snap his 0-for-24 slide in the second inning Wednesday. The Rockies were in a shift on the right side, and the power-hitting Davis dropped a perfect bunt down the third base line where nobody was in place. Manager Buck Showalter said of Davis, "I have a lot of confidence that he'll get it going."