OF Henry Urrutia, designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Thursday. Urrutia, 29, is hitting .280/.339/.372 with three homers and 34 RBIs in 80 minor league games this year.

CF Adam Jones went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. The homer was his 19th of the season and came on the first pitch of the game. It was Jones' third career leadoff homer, all of which have come this season, and Baltimore's fourth blast to lead off a game in 2016.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez allowed one run on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in five innings Thursday against the Twins. The start was his first game action in nearly three weeks. The eight strikeouts were his high in a start since he fanned eight Twins in his first start of the season on April 7 at Camden Yards.

SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. It was his second consecutive multi-hit game, and he has multiple hits in each of his past eight games in which he hit safely. The multi-hit effort was his 19th of the season.

1B Chris Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. In six games against the Twins this season, Davis is hitting .458, including a .643 mark in three games at Target Field. Davis is a .380 career hitter in 12 games at the park.

DH Pedro Alvarez matched a season high with three hits. It was the sixth time this season Alvarez had three hits in a game, the first time since July 10. Alvarez recorded his first multi-hit game since July 15.