RHP Logan Ondrusek was signed to a major-league contract Friday and was with the team in Toronto. Ondrusek is a proven major-league pitcher with good stuff and we believe he can help our major-league club now, general manager Dan Duquette said. RHP Chaz Roe was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for Ondrusek, who has been pitching in Japan with the Yakult Swallows since 2015. He spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. Ondrusek joined the Orioles in Toronto and will provide a fresh arm. Ondrusek was 21-11 with a 3.89 ERA in 281 games with Cincinnati from 2010-14. He was 8-3 with 11 saves and a 2.17 ERA in 102 games with the Swallows.

RHP Kevin Gausman matched his season high of three home runs allowed in a start in the first inning Friday in the 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed first-inning solo shots to RF Jose Bautista, DH Edwin Encarnacion and SS Troy Tulowitzki. He also allowed three homers in a start, May 31, against the Boston Red Sox. The six runs he allowed in in three innings Friday also equaled a season high, previously done against Boston on June 15. "I was just trying to get a feel for my curveball early in the game," Gausman said. "The one to Tulo was pretty good but the one to Bautista was up in the zone. Really in the whole game I was kind of out of whack. I was all over the place. My fastball command was terrible. I threw some good splits and that's the only reason I got through three innings."

RHP Yovani Gallardo will make his 13th start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He will be seeking his first since since June 29. In the five starts since then he is 0-1 with 4.88 and the Orioles are 3-2. He allowed five hits, two walks and two runs Monday in six innings against the Colorado Rockies but did not factor in the decision in a 3-2 Baltimore win. He struck out six. In four career starts against Toronto, he is 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA. He also owns a decision over Toronto last year in the American League Division Series when he was with the Texas Rangers. He pitched five innings that game and is 1-0, 3.60, in the playoffs against the Blue Jays.

RHP Chaz Roe was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Logan Ondrusek, who was signed to a major-league contract. Roe was 1-0 with a 3.72 in nine relief outings with the Orioles. He had his contract selected by the Orioles from Triple- Norfolk on June 30 and made his Orioles debut July 1. He was 1-2 with four saves and an ERA of 2.39 in 33 games with Norfolk this season.