RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed five hits, five walks and five runs in 4? innings on Saturday in the 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his shortest outing since Sept. 12, when he went 4? innings against the Oakland A's while pitching for the Texas Rangers.

1B Chris Davis was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He is batting .111 (5-for-45) with no home runs and one RBI since the All-Star break. He has struck out 20 times and has seven walks.

RHP Chris Tillman will make his 23rd start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Tillman is 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA in his last five starts, with the loss coming Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies when he allowed nine hits and six runs in five innings.

DH Pedro Alvarez hit his 13th home run of the season on an 0-and-2 curveball in the second inning Saturday in the 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit in three straight games and is batting .500 (6-for-12) in that span.

OF Mark Trumbo was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday in the 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is batting .167 (10-for-60) with two home runs and seven RBIs since the All-Star break.