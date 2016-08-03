FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Wade Miley could start on Thursday if all goes well with his work day, manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. Baltimore traded for Miley on Sunday, getting him from the Mariners for a minor-league pitcher. Miley last started for Seattle on Saturday

UT Steven Pearce was traded by the Rays to the Orioles for minor league C Jonah Heim. He was hitting .309 for the Rays, and he has the versatility to play at first base, second base, left field and right. He is on a one-year, $4.75 million contract.

