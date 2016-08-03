RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He had a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA in 17 games -- 13 starts -- in 2016, and Wilson will start on Thursday, according to Showalter.

LHP Wade Miley could start on Thursday if all goes well with his work day, manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. Baltimore traded for Miley on Sunday, getting him from the Mariners for a minor-league pitcher. Miley last started for Seattle on Saturday

LHP Wade Miley looks like he'll start on Thursday, according to manager Buck Showalter. They wanted to wait and see how Miley, who last started on Saturday with Seattle before Sunday's trade with the Orioles, felt after his work day. "When I first found out I was excited, to go from a third-place team to a first-place team overnight," Miley said. "There's nothing wrong with that. So hopefully I can just come in here and not screw that up."

RHP Dylan Bundy threw 5 1/3 hitless innings in his third major league start last week against the Rockies. This time, Bundy went 5 2/3 innings without a hit in earning his second win as a starter. He's been very impressive in his last three starts and looks more like a veteran who knows how to mix up pitches rather than a rookie learning the ropes. "It was fun," catcher Matt Wieters said. "It's fun to catch when he's able to have all three of his pitches. He located his fastballs really good tonight. It gives me a lot of options to call."

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He was 0-2 with a 4.81 ERA in 15 games with the Orioles, and Showalter said the right-hander will start on Friday or Saturday.

CF Adam Jones is starting to find his power stroke again. Jones hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning of Sunday's win in Toronto and added a solo shot in this game to lead off the fifth.

IF/OF Steve Pearce wasn't in Tuesday's starting lineup as Buck Showalter wanted to give him a day to rest some of his nagging injuries a bit after the trade from Tampa Bay. Pearce did not play in the game at all but Showalter said the utility man will start on Wednesday for the second game of this series. "I'm very excited," Pearce said. "We were struggling down there in Florida. So to come from a worst place to first place is definitely a better situation."

C Matt Wieters had not homered since June 25 before hitting a solo shot in this game. Wieters missed a week with a foot injury after the All-Star break, and he's been struggling at the plate since. But the home run gave the Orioles some more insurance in this victory.

DH Pedro Alvarez had struggled lately but found some power in the last few games. He homered twice in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers and now has three homers in his past two games, helping the Orioles break out of a brief slump.