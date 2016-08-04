LF Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament injury) is in a splint and the swelling is down. He could return to the team by September, according to manager Buck Showalter. "I think we will get him back this year," Showalter said. Rickard, a Rule 5 player, has been a spark in the lineup for much of the season. He is batting .268 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 85 games.

LHP Wade Miley, acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 1, will make his Orioles' debut against the Rangers on Thursday. Wiley is the only left-hander in the rotation. He is 7-8 with a 4.98 ERA this season, but left-handed hitters are batting just .239 against him. Miley is looking forward to a new chapter in his career. "These guys have enough confidence to take that chance and it's now my job to help improve this team and get to the playoffs," Miley said. "That's where it starts. That's what we want to do."

RHP Kevin Gausman (3-8, 4.08 ERA) had a positive outing after some recent struggles. He allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings Wednesday against Texas. It was only his third win in 19 starts this season. He was helped by some nifty grabs by shortstop J.J. Hardy and second baseman Jonathan Schoop. "I just feel comfortable pitching here," Gausman said. "Maybe I know that the ballpark plays pretty small, so maybe that's why I keep the ball down more here than anywhere else. I don't know if that has anything to do with it but this was a great team win."

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) is ready to throw a bullpen session. His return to the club would be a boost because the Orioles have only one other left-handed pitcher in the bullpen in closer Zach Britton. McFarland is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 15 appearances.

RHP Yovani Gallardo was pushed back to start Friday in Chicago, making way for Wade Miley to make his Baltimore debut Thursday. Gallardo (3-3, 5.70 ERA) has struggled to go deep into a game, completing seven innings once in his 13 starts this season. In his previous outing, Gallardo took the loss against Toronto when he allowed five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

OF Steve Pearce was in the lineup for the first time since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Pearce is excited to be back with his old team and in the playoff hunt. "We were struggling down in Florida," Pearce said. "So to come to first place, I'm definitely in a better situation. I'm excited, especially with the group that is in there, been playing with those guys forever. I'm ready to pick up where we left off and pave our way toward the playoffs." Over parts of four seasons with the Orioles from 2012 to 2015, Pearce batted .258 with 50 doubles, 43 home runs and 116 RBIs in 266 games. On Wednesday, he went 0 for 2 with a walk and is batting .306 on the season.

LHP Brian Duensing (left elbow inflammation), is on pace to return to the club in about three weeks, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. Duensing, who is on the 60-day disabled list, had surgery in June to remove cartilage chips from his elbow. Duensing has allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings.