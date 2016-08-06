LHP Chris Lee (left lat strain) is scheduled to begin light throwing Saturday at Double-A Bowie.

LF Hyun Soo Kim continues to hit. He banged out his fourth homer this year -- the first at Camden Yards -- in Thursday's win and now has hit safely in seven consecutive games, a career best. Kim said the victory was what he wanted more than a homer. "It would have been much better if that home run actually brought us a win, and because it wasn't a win today, it didn't really mean that much," Kim said through an interpreter.

OF Joey Rickard (thumb), who's still wearing a splint, reported to high-Class A Sarasota to begin rehab work. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks from the date he was placed on the 15-day disabled list (July 22).

LHP Wade Miley made his first start with Orioles and had problems dealing with a strong Rangers lineup. He gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings -- and got hit in the leg with a hard grounder from 2B Rougned Odor. Still, Miley kept the Orioles in the game even though he took the loss in the Rangers' 5-3 victory. "Obviously, I wish the results would have been a little better," he said. "I had some jitters. After the first inning, everything kind of went away, just baseball. I just really didn't have good command tonight."

LHP Wade Miley, who took a line drive off his left calf Thursday against the Texas Rangers, isn't expected to miss a turn in the rotation.

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with an affiliate yet to be determined.

RHP Hunter Harvey, one of the Orioles' top prospects, will report to Sarasota to begin his rehab after undergoing Tommy John surgery on July 26.

SS J.J. Hardy remains hot at the plate. He had one hit Thursday and is batting .330 in his last 26 games since July 2. Hardy has two homers, six doubles and 13 RBIs during that stretch.

DH Pedro Alvarez showed some punch in the Rangers series. He hit two homers in Tuesday's victory and added a third plus a single in Thursday's loss. Alvarez, after a slow start, has moved his average to .259 with 16 homers and 36 RBIs. He has seven homers since July 3.

RF Mark Trumbo had not homered since July 23 until he hit a solo shot to start the fifth inning Thursday against Texas. Trumbo took over the major league lead in homers with his 31st blast of the season.