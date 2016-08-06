LHP Chris Lee (left lat strain) is scheduled to begin light throwing Saturday at Double-A Bowie.

LHP Chris Lee will begin a light throwing regimen Saturday. Lee, one of the Orioles' top pitching prospects, has a strained left last muscle in his throwing shoulder. He is a possibility to be called up to Baltimore after rosters expand in September. Lee, who's in his sixth minor league season, has yet to make his major league debut.

OF Joey Rickard is still wearing a splint on his injured left thumb (ligament strain), but reported to the Orioles' complex in Sarasota, Fla., on Friday to begin rehab exercises. Once the splint is removed, Rickard is expected to progress quickly and return to the Orioles' active roster. Rickard was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 22 and his estimated recovery time was 4-to-6 weeks.

LHP Wade Miley isn't expected to miss a turn in the Orioles rotation after taking a line drive off his left calf in his start Thursday against the Texas Rangers. Manager Buck Showalter said the area didn't swell up as much as initially feared and expects the recently-acquired lefty to make his next start. Miley allowed four runs in five innings on eight hits, including a home run, against Texas. It was his first start for Baltimore since being traded by the Seattle Mariners.

LHP T.J. McFarland will begin his rehab assignment in the minors with Class A Sarasota on Tuesday. McFarland, who's on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee injury, is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season (24 innings). McFarland was placed on the DL June 1.

RHP Hunter Harvey will report to the Orioles' complex in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday to begin the rehab process for his recently repaired elbow ligament. Harvey, who's one of Baltimore's top pitching prospects, had Tommy John surgery on July 26, after missing all of last season because of elbow soreness and making just five minor league starts this season.

DH Pedro Alvarez continued his stretch of torrid hitting in the Orioles' 7-5 win Friday night at the Chicago White Sox, clubbing two more home runs and going 2-for-5. Alvarez has a pair of two-homer games in the past three he's played, has hit five total in those games, including homers in all three, and has sent the ball over the fence six times in the Orioles' past seven games. He's hitting .464 during that span and has increased his homer total to 18 this season.