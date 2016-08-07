LHP T.J. McFarland will begin his minor-league rehab stint Tuesday with high-Class A Sarasota, where he's slated to pitch for the first time since being placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30, retroactive to June 29, with inflammation in his left knee. McFarland is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season (24 innings).

1B Chris Davis was moved down in the batting order, from fifth to sixth, on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davis is struggling mightily at the plate. Coming into the game, he was hitting just .130 with one home run and four RBIs in his previous 25 games dating to July 3. Manager Buck Showalter likes his defense at first, though, which is a big reason he has remained in the lineup regularly throughout the slump.

RHP Chris Tillman took just his fourth loss of the season after throwing six-plus innings in the Orioles' 4-2 loss Saturday night to the Chicago White Sox. Tillman allowed three runs and seven hits, including a home run. It was his first loss since July 26 against the Colorado Rockies. His career record against the White Sox fell to 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts.

DH Pedro Alvarez was not in the Orioles' starting lineup Saturday night. Mark Trumbo started at DH and Steve Pearce played right field. Alvarez has hit home runs in his past three games, including a pair of two-homer games. He has six home runs and is batting .464 in his past seven games. Manager Buck Showalter said he wanted Alvarez, a left-handed hitter, to sit against White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon, who started the game. Showalter also said the defensive setup with Pearce and Chris Davis both in the field was beneficial. The Orioles will face RHPs quite a bit in the their next handful of games, so expect Alvarez to return to the lineup soon.