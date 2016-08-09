FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 9, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) will pitch two or three innings for the rookie league Gulf Coast Orioles on Tuesday, Manager Buck Showalter said. McFarland hasn't pitched in a game since June 28 against San Diego.

OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain), who came out of Sunday's game against the White Sox and had a cortisone injection, remained day-to-day but showed "a lot" of improvement Monday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "So hopefully that's a good sign that he can stay off the DL." ...

