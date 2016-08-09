LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) will pitch two or three innings for the rookie league Gulf Coast Orioles on Tuesday, Manager Buck Showalter said. McFarland hasn't pitched in a game since June 28 against San Diego.

OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain), who came out of Sunday's game against the White Sox and had a cortisone injection, remained day-to-day but showed "a lot" of improvement Monday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "So hopefully that's a good sign that he can stay off the DL." ...