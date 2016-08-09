3B Manny Machado, who had three home runs in the first three innings Sunday against the White Sox, hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Monday in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. The blast was Machado's 26th blast of the season. Machado drove in two runs. He's batting .367 (11-for-30) over his past seven games.

RHP Kevin Gausman (3-9) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings in his second straight quality start but took the loss as the Orioles fell 3-2 to Oakland on Monday night. He struck out six, walked two and threw 100 pitches. Gausman fell to 0-8 in 12 starts on the road this season. "I was locked in from the first pitch on," Gausman said. "I had a really good split tonight. I kind of relied on that."

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Gulf Coast on Tuesday and pitch two or three innings, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Monday. McFarland hasn't pitched since June 28 against San Diego. "Once they got the diagnosis that we could stay away from surgery if we did this (rehabilitation), we knew that we were going to be very diligent and deliberate with it," Showalter said. "I'm really anxious to see how he feels tomorrow after he pitches." McFarland is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 15 relief appearances this year.

CF Adam Jones had his seventh three-hit game of the season Monday night in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Jones went 3-for-4 and is batting .500 (9-for-18) through four games of the Orioles' 10-game road trip. Jones had a 15th multi-hit game of the season.

OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain) , who came out of Sunday's game against the White Sox and had a cortisone injection, remained day-to-day but showed "a lot" of improvement Monday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before a 3-2 loss to Oakland. "So hopefully that's a good sign that he can stay off the DL." Showalter said he should be able to decide by Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon whether Pearce will need to go on the disabled list. Pearce came out of Sunday's game after making a throw form the outfield. The Orioles acquired him on Aug. 1 from Tampa Bay in a trade.