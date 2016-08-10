LF Hyun Soo Kim went 0-for-4 and had his career-high 10-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss at Oakland. Kim hit .324 (12-for-37) during his streak. For the season, he's hitting .321 (62-for-193).

LHP Wade Miley (7-10) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss to Oakland. Miley lost his second straight start for Baltimore since being traded to the Orioles from Seattle on July 31. Miley struck out two, walked three and threw 99 pitches. "I felt pretty good," Miley said. "As the game went on I felt better. I didn't command the ball great early, but I was able to find it later on." Miley is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA with Baltimore.

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) had been scheduled to pitch two or three innings Tuesday for the rookie league Gulf Coast Orioles, but their game was rained out. McFarland will pitch on Wednesday, weather permitting.

CF Adam Jones passed Al Bumbry for 10th on the Orioles' all-time hits list with 1,404 on Tuesday night at Oakland. Jones went 2-for-4, also hitting his 22nd home run of the season; leading off the fourth inning, Jones lined rookie RHP Zach Neal's 2-2 pitch into the left-field seats.

OF Steve Pearce, who had a cortisone injection Sunday in his strained right elbow after coming out of the game against the White Sox, missed his second straight game Tuesday but said he is confident he can avoid a trip to the disabled list. "I think right now we're just trying to get it to calm down and just get it to where I can hit," Pearce said. "I went through this before a couple months ago. It feels no worse than it did a while back. This is something that is controllable, and we can get under control." Manager Buck Showalter said he would decide whether to put Pearce on the DL before the Orioles begin a three-game series Friday against San Francisco.