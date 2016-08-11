LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) pitched three scoreless, hitless innings Wednesday in a rehab appearance for the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. McFarland struck out one and walked one. "He threw well," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I'm sure he's ready to get out of there." McFarland will make his next rehab appearance Monday for Class A Frederick.

SS J.J. Hardy went 1-for-4 with a double on Wednesday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland. Hardy, who hit second in the order for the first time this season, is batting .330 (37-for-112) with eight doubles over his past 32 games. Overall, Hardy is batting .278 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs in 67 games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-4) gave up one run on four hits over six innings in a 1-0 loss to the A's on Wednesday night. He struck out six, walked two and posted his third quality start in his past four outings. "I was able to command all my pitches from the first inning on," he said. Gallardo gave up a run in the third inning on back-to-back, two-out doubles by SS Marcus Semien and 1B Yonder Alonso. "It was a change to Alonso," Gallardo said. "Things are going to happen. I just gave up the one run and gave us an opportunity to come back. The game is hard and you go through stretches like this. Everybody is working hard."

OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain) missed his third consecutive game Wednesday against Oakland but said he continued making progress and remained confident he would avoid a trip to the disabled list. "I told them I can swing right now," Pearce said. "I feel great, but they really want to make sure that it's completely gone. This is the competitor in me, the athlete. I want to get out there, I want to play."