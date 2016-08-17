OF Joey Rickard, on the disabled list with a thumb injury, will be examined by his doctor Wednesday in Baltimore. Showalter said the Orioles are hoping Rickard can be allowed to start baseball activities again shortly.

RHP Brad Brach's second-half struggles continued in Tuesday's loss as the gave-up the game-winning two-run homer to RF Mookie Betts in the eight inning. Brach said he's probably got to stop thinking so much and just go out and pitch. "I don't know what's different, just, like I said, probably just thinking about it too much, worrying about every single pitch that I've thrown instead of going out there and throwing like I know I can," Brach said.

RHP Yovani Gallardo has struggled with his control at times this season as he likes to work the corners. He had more problems in Tuesday's game, walking five and striking out two in five innings. He also gave up a three-run homer to RF Mookie Betts. "It's tough," Gallardo said. "It's always tough when you feel good and you make that one mistake that goes out of the ballpark and it's a three-run home run. Just got to figure out a way to avoid that and get away from that."

C Matt Wieters got a key two-run single in the seventh inning and kept up his recent hot hitting. He is 8-for-13 in the last four games. He's also batting .289 in August after slumping following the All-Star Game.

RHP Chris Tillman was scheduled to start Wednesday's game, but the Orioles announced after the game that they'll move him back to probably Saturday, and RHP Dylan Bundy will go instead, according to manager Buck Showalter. "We talked about it after batting practice. One of the many things we look at during batting practice. A little shoulder discomfort. Just didn't like the description," Showalter said.