LF Hyun Soo Kim doesn't play much against left-handers, but manager Buck Showalter gave him a start against Boston LHP David Price. Kim went 0-for-2 vs. Kim and now is 0-for-16 against left-handers this season. However, Kim did make a diving catch on a line drive from 2B Dustin Pedroia in the second inning that saved at least two runs.

OF Joey Rickard's injured thumb will remain in a splint for another two to three weeks after he saw the doctor Wednesday. He'll likely be back to the Orioles at some point in September.

RHP Dylan Bundy (6-4) came back to earth in Wednesday's loss. He gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a pair of two-run homers, the first time he didn't pitch well since his first start. He twisted his ankle early in the game and wasn't as effective afterward, although he said that he felt fine. "I threw some good pitches and they still hit them," Bundy said. "So, it's just one of those nights. Just got to learn from it and get better from here."

RF Chris Davis showed some of his power with a homer off LHP David Price on Wednesday but continued his recent struggles at the plate. Davis broke a nine-at-bat hitless streak but remains just 1-for-11. Still, he used some experience to learn something about Price and hit the homer. "The past couple of years, I really feel like he's thrown me a lot of changeups," Davis said. "It's been a really good pitch for him. I just went out there and looked for a pitch up and got a pitch I could drive."

RHP Chris Tillman will officially start on Saturday versus Houston. Tillman had been slated to start Wednesday's game but manager Buck Showalter pushed him back to Saturday due to some shoulder issues. The right-hander said before the game that the shoulder is feeling much better.

