OF Joey Rickard (thumb injury) likely won't make it back by Sept. 1, manager Buck Showalter said Friday. But the Orioles still are hoping to be able to use him at some point in the final month, as his speed alone gives the team something it could use. "We miss him," Showalter said.

3B Manny Machado has homered in back-to-back games. Like 1B Chris Davis, he hit one in the big first inning -- a two-run shot -- and also has struggled at times in the second half, but he might be slowly heating up. Machado now has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games with a .317 average during that stretch.

LHP Wade Miley hasn't found his way as an Oriole yet. He has been winless in four starts and couldn't hold a 5-1 first-inning lead on Friday, allowing five second-inning runs after two were out before being pulled. He did not get the loss, but is 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA for the Orioles. "It was terrible," Miley said. "It's embarrassing for that to happen. I flat-out stunk. Everything I threw was in the middle and to a team like that, they're not expecting to miss (those)."

1B Chris Davis often homers in bunches. He might be starting to do that again. Davis homered in the five-run first inning Friday night and now has four homers in the last three games.

DH Mark Trumbo slugged his major-league leading 36th homer of the season. He also has a career-high 89 RBIs. The first-inning blast rang hollow because of the loss, but Trumbo said the Orioles will rebound on Saturday. "Everyone is this room has dealt with it many times before," he said. "It's not easy to brush off, but I think we're equipped to do it."

LHP Brian Duensing (elbow surgery) starts his rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Monday. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on July 3 and the team has been looking to get him back in September.