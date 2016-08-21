RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following the team's 15-8 loss to the Houston Astros after he allowed four runs and five hits in just two innings. Wilson will rejoin the starting rotation for the Tides. Wilson has appeared in 20 games, including 13 starts for the Orioles this season, going 4-6 with a 5.38 ERA.

C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk with Matt Wieters going on paternity leave. Pena was serve as the backup to Caleb Joseph. Pena batted .246 (47-for-191) with 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 23 RBIs in 54 games with Norfolk. In nine games with Baltimore earlier this season, Pena went 7-for-32 (.219). He entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning against Houston and flew out to right.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Tyler Wilson was sent down to the Tides in a corresponding move. Despaigne is 1-7 with a 3.48 ERA in 15 starts with Norfolk and 0-2 with a 4.81 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Baltimore. Despaigne entered in third inning Saturday for Chris Tillman and allowed four runs on five hits over three-plus innings.

C Matt Wieters was placed on paternity leave Saturday. He has the option of being away for a maximum of three days. Wieters is batting .240 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs. Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take his place.

1B Chris Davis hit his fifth home run in the past four games and has 29 on the season Saturday night against the Astros. It was the second time this season that Davis has homered in at least four consecutive games.

RHP Chris Tillman made the start after being pushed back earlier in the week because of right shoulder discomfort. He never appeared to get in sync and struggled early. Tillman was charged with six runs on six hits with five walks in just two innings. An extended injury to Tillman would be catastrophic to the Orioles' playoff chances. "I couldn't command the baseball," Tillman said. "It was definitely rusty, definitely not where I wanted to be with any of my pitches. That's a pretty good lineup to try and go out there and wing it on. You've got to be better than that with them."