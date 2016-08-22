RHP Parker Bridwell was called up from Triple-A Norfolk before Sunday's game and made his big league debut, giving up a run in two innings. "If I could put it into words I would. It's just a dream come true. Just like any other kid. I was pretty nervous before that first pitch. And then that kinda lifted a little weight off my shoulders. But it was fun. It was everything I expected," he said. Bridwell was drafted in the ninth round in 2010 by the Baltimore Orioles and was 4-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 24 minor league games this season, with stops at four levels. He is 30-43, 4.75 in 138 minor league games.

RHP Dylan Bundy is slated to start at home Monday against the Washington Nationals. In his last start, he gave up nine hits and five runs at home Wednesday to the Boston Red Sox in an 8-1 loss. It was the most runs he had given up in a major league game. Stephen Strasburg is slated to start for the Nationals.

OF Chris Dickerson was signed to a minor league contract by the Baltimore Orioles. He was sent to Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League.

RHP Yovani Gallardo retired three batters in the first inning to start the game Sunday. After the first inning the game was delayed by rain for 30 minutes, but he went seven innings and allowed four runs, three earned. "Good. We really needed it, in a lot of ways," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "And hopefully to make us better the next few days. We needed some guys to stay away from again tonight with the short outings we've had. He was good. How many earned runs did he give up? Three? It was a good outing, especially considering the conditions." The start of the game was delayed by just over four hours due to rain.

RF Mark Trumbo hit his 37th homer of the year Sunday. It was a solo shot in the ninth to pull the Baltimore Orioles within 5-3 in a loss by that score. Trumbo leads the league in homers.