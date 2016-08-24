LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie on Monday. He threw two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.

RHP Chris Tillman did not have a good work day on Tuesday and it's uncertain whether he will be able to start Thursday in Washington, according to manager Buck Showalter. Tillman (15-5, 3.76 ERA) had a start pushed back three days last week because of right shoulder discomfort.

LHP Brian Duensing (left elbow surgery in June 2016) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday. He threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.