a year ago
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#US MLB
August 24, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie on Monday. He threw two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.

RHP Chris Tillman did not have a good work day on Tuesday and it's uncertain whether he will be able to start Thursday in Washington, according to manager Buck Showalter. Tillman (15-5, 3.76 ERA) had a start pushed back three days last week because of right shoulder discomfort.

LHP Brian Duensing (left elbow surgery in June 2016) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday. He threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
