RHP Kevin Gausman scattered six hits with two strikeouts and two walks to pick up his second consecutive win Tuesday against Washington. "I feel like I'm starting to string together some good starts, and more importantly just going deep in the game," Gausman said. "I think our bullpen has been worn out a lot lately. We've kind of put them in some tough situations. If we can go deeper into the game as starters, that's what we're going to try and do to keep those guys healthy."

RHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) allowed three runs and six hits in two innings for Double-A Bowie on Monday. "Actually, the description was good ... they made a couple errors behind him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. McFarland (2-2, 5.63 ERA) could possibly rejoin the Orioles this week.

CF Adam Jones tied a career-high with four hits and an RBI on Tuesday against the Nationals. Jones is batting .322 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 21 games in August. "I mean, it's the game," Jones said. "Just take what you can get, man. Some days you are the bug, some days you are the windshield. Who said that? Jim Thome. You got to go with the punches."

LF Steve Pearce was in the lineup in place of Hyun Soo Kim to face Nationals' right-hander Reynaldo Lopez. Pearce suffered soreness in his right forearm and elbow about two weeks ago and could not play the outfield. Instead, he spent some time at first base and designated hitter. "He has something we can take advantage of," manager Buck Showalter said. Pearce went 0 for 4, but was solid defensively.

RHP Chris Tillman did not have a good work day Tuesday and likely will be headed to the disabled list, according to manager Buck Showalter. "They were talking about whether or not they were going to inject him (with cortisone)," Showalter said. "I'm not 100 percent sure if they did that. He did not get an injection last time in the shoulder. I think that would be a sign of where he is heading." Tillman (15-5, 3.76 ERA) had a start pushed back three days last week because of right shoulder discomfort.

RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) likely will not be able to come off the disabled list when he is eligible Saturday. "He is making progress," manager Buck Showalter said. O'Day is the team's key setup man and is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA and three saves in 30 games.