RHP Logan Ondrusek was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Thursday. Ondrusek has a 6.75 ERA in six games with the Orioles since he signed a major-league contract July 29. "I kind of pressed up here a little bit" in his first stint with the club, Ondrusek said. Bridwell pitched in his first two big league games for the Orioles this week and gave up a grand slam on Wednesday to Washington INF Daniel Murphy.