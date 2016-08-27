RHP Logan Ondrusek was designated for assignment on Friday.

RHP Logan Ondrusek was designated for assignment off the 25-man roster to make room for RHP T.J. McFarland to be activated from the disabled list. Ondrusek has had two stints with the Orioles this season and has posted a 9.95 ERA in seven appearances. Manager Buck Showalter said the main reason for the move was because Ondrusek would have been unavailable for two days.

3B Manny Machado recorded his ninth career multi-homer game Friday night to account for Baltimore's offense. He hit a solo homer in the first and a two-run drive in the fifth. It was Machado's third game with two home runs this season.

RHP Dylan Bundy is 5-3 with a 3.56 ERA as a starting pitcher and he makes his ninth career start in Saturday's game against the Yankees. Bundy rebounded from a sub-par start against Boston on Aug. 17 by allowing two runs and three hits in Monday's win over Washington.

LHP T.J. McFarland was activated from the disabled list Friday. He had been on the disabled list with left knee inflammation since June 30. Manager Buck Showalter said he was not surprised it took so long for McFarland to return, especially since surgery was the other option. Before returning to the Orioles, McFarland made five minor league rehab appearances.

CF Adam Jones was in the starting lineup Friday but lasted only one at-bat as he was pulled with a strained left hamstring after the Orioles batted in the second inning. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said he doesn't expect Jones to need a DL stint but it's unlikely he will play Saturday. In his only at-bat, Jones grounded out to third base and seemed to pull up lame when reaching third base. He was replaced by Nolan Reimold, who had not played center field this season and promptly made an error. "Let's try and get this correct and make that big push," Jones said. "At this point in time in the season missing more than a few games would hurt this time." Jones arrived to Yankee Stadium about five hours before first pitch to test it out since he felt it cramp up Thursday.

RHP Yovani Gallardo had his shortest start of his career Friday night when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) and six hits in 1 1/3 innings. Gallardo has a 7.62 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.