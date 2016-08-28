RHP Mike Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk three days after he was recalled from there. In four stints with the Orioles, he is 3-4 with a 5.89 ERA in 16 games (12 starts).

RHP Logan Ondrusek was designated for assignment off the 40-man roster Saturday, a day after being designated for assignment off the 25-man roster to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland to be activated. Ondrusek has a 9.95 ERA in seven appearances for the Orioles over two stints.

RHP Dylan Bundy tied a season high when he allowed five earned runs Saturday. He also gave up five earned runs Aug. 17 vs. Boston and the fifth was Yankees' C Gary Sanchez's 11th home run. Bundy had faced Sanchez three times in the minors before Saturday.

CF Adam Jones did not start because of a strained left hamstring. Jones was injured running to first base on a groundout to third and removed after the Orioles batted in the second inning Friday. Jones also was removed in the ninth inning on Thursday in Washington when his hamstring cramped up.

OF Julio Borbon had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie for the second time this season. Coincidentally, Borbon also was promoted from the minors last month when the Orioles were in New York.

1B Chris Davis hit Baltimore's 200th home run of the season and also recorded his 17th career game with two home runs. Both of Davis' two home run games have been since Aug. 18 and he has seven in his last 10 games.

RHP Brian Duensing (left elbow inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie. Duensing went on the DL July 3. He pitched two innings Saturday for Bowie and allowed one hit and struck out two.