CF Adam Jones (strained left hamstring) didn't start for a third straight game. Showalter said he's just not quite there yet, and the team's trying to be careful

RHP Chris Tillman threw off flat ground Monday and did well, according to manager Buck Showalter. Tillman is on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis retroactive to Aug. 21. Showalter said he'll throw again Wednesday, and if that goes well, the right-hander will start moving "toward the mound."