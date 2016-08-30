LHP Wade Miley turned in his best effort in Monday's game since joining the team last month. He gave up two homers and three runs on five hits -- with nine strikeouts -- in seven innings. The homers proved costly in the 5-1 loss even though Miley's now improved in his past two starts and felt better in this game. "I felt like I got into a good rhythm at times out there," he said. "(Catcher Matt Wieters) did a good job. We were on the same page for the most part."

LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned by the team to Triple-A Norfolk. He pitched over the weekend in New York before the move was made Monday.

CF Adam Jones did not start or play for a third straight game due to a strained left hamstring. Manager Buck Showalter said Jones is close to coming back but they're playing it cautious. "There's nobody tougher than Adam Jones," Showalter said. "Sometimes you've got to take that out of his hands."

SS J.J. Hardy struggled on the team's recent road trip, going just 1-for-17, and not showing the power he's displayed at times. But he snapped out of that Monday with a solo homer as part of a 2-for-3 effort as the Orioles need some offensive help while they try to battle in the season's final month. "We're not going to give up," Hardy said. "We're going to go out there every single night trying to win, and that's what we've got to do."

OF/INF Steve Pearce didn't play (arm issues) but manager Buck Showalter said he could have used him. Pearce drove in three runs and threw out a runner at third in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) threw off flat ground Monday and fared well. Manager Buck Showalter said Tillman, on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, will throw again Wednesday as the team is hoping he'll be able to come off the DL close to the right time. "He didn't feel anything," manager Buck Showalter said. "He felt good."