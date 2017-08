RHP Logan Ondrusek, who was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Bowie. Ondrusek had no decisions and a 9.95 ERA in seven appearances for the Orioles over two stints this year.

OF Julio Borbon, who was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Bowie. Borbon went 4-for-13 (.308) in six games for Baltimore this year.