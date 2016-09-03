RHP Tyler Wilson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Friday's game. He is 5-6, 4.38 in 20 games, with 13 starts this year for the Orioles.

C Caleb Joseph was called up to Baltimore from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. He hit .193 in 40 games with the Orioles earlier this year and had 40 at-bats during his time in Norfolk, with 10 hits. "I got to play a lot," he said. "I got to play with my brother (Corban). It is a different kind of pressure in the minors." Joseph entered the game on defense in the eighth Friday.

RHP Kevin Gausman will start on Saturday against the Yankees. He is 6-10 with a 3.73 ERA this year and has pitched better at home than on the road, though Camden Yards can be a tough place to pitch.

RHP Jayson Aquino was called up Friday from Triple-A Norfolk. He pitched in 20 games for Double-A Bowie this year and in five games with Norfolk. He made 19 starts at Bowie and appeared in one game out of the bullpen.

CF Adam Jones was back in the starting lineup Friday after missing five games with a left hamstring injury. He was lifted in the eighth with the Orioles winning 8-0 after going 2-for-4.

OF Michael Bourn, acquired Wednesday drom the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade, was active Friday. "I am just trying to take it day-by-day," he said. "I am excited to be a part of this. It is probably the best competition in baseball the American League East." Bourn came in to play defense in the eighth for Adam Jones, who made his first start in six games. Bourn was retired in his first at-bat with the Orioles.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) threw off flat ground Friday with no pain and the Orioles hope he can start Sept. 11, according to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 24, retroactive to Aug. 21. Tillman leads the staff in wins with 15.

DH Pedro Alvarez hit his 20th homer of the season Friday. That gives Baltimore six players with at least 20 homers this year the first team to do that since the 2010 Toronto Blue Jays, who had seven do the trick."I think we did a pretty good job today of having good at-bats," Alvarez said. "The defense did a good job not giving away any outs."

RF Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 41st homer on Friday. He hit one of four homers for the Orioles, who lead the majors with 213 homers. "I have tried to keep him in a positive frame of mind all season," said teammate Chris Davis, who hit his 194th homer with the Orioles on Friday. "It is tough to sustain power year in and year out. You always understand that someone else will pick you up."

OF Drew Stubbs was activated Friday after he was acquired on waivers from the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. "I think it is going to be a lot of fun with this stretch run," he said. "Being a part of that is exciting for me. I know they have high hopes of making the playoffs." He came in to play the outfield in the eighth inning Friday and was retired in his only at-bat.