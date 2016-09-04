LHP Zach Britton remains perfect in his job. He notched his 40th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning in Saturday's win. He's come through in all 40 chances so far this year, a big reason the Orioles remain in the hunt.

RHP Kevin Gausman seems to be finally finding his way. He won for the fourth straight start in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Yankees. Gausman struck out eight with two walks and has thrown 19 scoreless innings in his last three starts, two of which were versus the Yankees (13 innings). "Just trying to mix in all my pitches and keep them off-balance," he said. "I think a lot of their guys are obviously looking for a fastball against me, so if I can throw my off-speed pitches for strikes, and kind of put that thought in the back of their minds, I can have success."

LHP Kyle Lobstein, whom the team acquired in a deal with the Pirates on Wednesday, did clear waivers Saturday. After that, the Orioles outrighted him to Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll go to Sarasota to be prepared if the team needs him.

CF Adam Jones showed why the Orioles missed him so much when he missed about a week with his recent hamstring injury. Jones hit a key solo homer in the fifth inning in Saturday's win and often seems to find a way to give the Baltimore offense some life. "I believe if I'm healthy and I'm on the field, something's going to happen, and (I've) just been fortunate enough to have great teammates to push me every day," Jones said.

1B Chris Davis continues to help out on offense and defense. He made a spectacular stretch and catch of 3B Manny Machado's great throw on LF Brett Gardner's slow grounder in the fifth. Davis' bloop single moved DH Mark Trumbo to third in the fourth, and he scored when RF Aaron Judge booted ball as it bounced to him.