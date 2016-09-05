LHP Wade Miley, who was acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 1, continued to struggle Sunday. He allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks over five innings against the Yankees. He has lost four of his seven starts for Baltimore.

OF Steve Pearce got the start in left field ahead of the hot-hitting Hyun Soo Kim. Orioles manager Buck Showalter has been trying to get Pearce more at-bats. "I came into this series wanting to play him two out of three days," Showalter said. Pearce, who went 0-for-3, is batting .294.

1B Chris Davis had two hits against the Yankees on Sunday. It was his 29th multi-hit game of the season. "We had a great series against these guys," Davis said. "We took two of three games. That's big this time of the year. You can't sit there and harp on the negatives. You got to move forward. I'm happy that we battled, proud of the way we battled, and we'll keep going."

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) threw in the bullpen Sunday and did not have any setbacks. He has not pitched since Aug. 20. Tillman, who is 15-5 with a 3.76 ERA, is expected to travel with the team to Tampa Bay. He could make the start Sept. 11 in Detroit.

RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) threw off the mound Sunday and is getting closer to rejoining the team. O'Day will travel with the Orioles to Tampa Bay on Monday to continue his work. There is no set timeline for his return.

LHP Brian Duensing is expected to come off the disabled list and will travel with the Orioles for their three-game series in Tampa Bay that begins Monday. Duensing underwent surgery in June to remove cartilage chips from his left elbow. He has appeared in seven games for Baltimore, allowing four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.