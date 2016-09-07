LHP Zach Britton recorded a save in each of his first 40 opportunities in 2016, the longest streak by a left-hander to open a season. Britton's 0.65 ERA is the lowest among all major-league relievers.

2B Jonathan Schoop had a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to cap off a five-run surge for the Orioles that gave them a 7-3 lead. Schoop has 13 game-winning RBI hits this season, tying him with Chris Davis for the team lead.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of LHP Brian Duensing from the 60-day disabled list. Despaigne, 29, was 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Baltimore this year. He was 1-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez pitched the first Orioles complete game since Sept. 3, 2014 (322 games) and improved to 6-11 (6.19 ERA) on the season. Jimenez had six strikeouts and gave up three runs on two hits in a 7-3 victory at Tampa Bay. He retired the final 16 batters he faced. "I thought the second or third inning he kinda found his way a little bit," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He found his step. He gave everyone a feeling in the dugout, and our guys stormed back."

1B Chris Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Davis has four home runs and 12 RBIs in 13 games against the Rays this season. He has four home runs over his past nine games dating back to Aug. 27.

LHP Brian Duensing came off the 60-day disabled list Monday. Duensing underwent surgery in June to remove cartilage chips from his left elbow. He has appeared in seven games for Baltimore, allowing four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.