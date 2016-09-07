3B Manny Machado broke the game open with a grand slam in the fourth inning, his 34th home run of the season and one of three on the night for Baltimore. He had three hits and five RBIs on the night, and also had his 11th error of the season to allow a run to score.

LHP Zach Britton recorded a save in each of his first 40 opportunities in 2016, the longest streak by a left-hander to open a season. Britton's 0.65 ERA is the lowest among all major-league relievers.

OF Adam Jones had a solo home run, his 26th of the year, and looked to have a rare fielding error in center field, but a ball that bounced off his glove was officially ruled a base hit.

RHP Yovani Gallardo had just one win in his previous 12 starts before getting major run support in Tuesday's victory. He lasted five innings, holding the Rays to two runs (one earned) on five hits.

1B Chris Davis hit a solo home run -- his 35th of the season -- but left the game with what Buck Showalter said is an ongoing injury with his left hand, something that's bothered him for a while but wouldn't necessarily even keep him out from Wednesday's series finale.