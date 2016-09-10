RHP Kevin Gausman saw his streak of consecutive scoreless innings end at 20 on Friday. He gave up a second-inning run and wound up with a no-decision, allowing three runs in six innings. Gausman struggled most of the way despite striking out seven, as he required 114 pitches. "Kevin's been solid for us when we need him most," manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jiminez will start Saturday's game against the Tigers. He tossed his first complete game since 2011 against the Rays in his last start, holding them to three runs on two hits in the 7-3 victory on Monday. Jiminez has traditionally struggled against the Tigers, posting a 5-11 record with a 5.68 ERA in 20 outings. Detroit DH Victor Martinez has four homers and 12 RBIs in 31 career at-bats against him.

1B Chris Davis returned to the lineup Friday after missing a game with a sore left hand. Davis went 0-for-3, including two strikeouts, and was hit by a pitch. Davis, who has 35 homers, will have to deal with soreness the rest of the way. "(The injury) won't be gone until after the season," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Chris Tillman did some light throwing on Friday and will start Sunday's series finale against the Tigers in Detroit. Tillman landed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 24 with right shoulder bursitis. Baltimore's ace was 15-5 with a 3.76 ERA prior to being sidelined. He allowed six runs in two innings to the Astros in his last start on Aug. 20. "I'm trying to knock off that rust in the bullpen and come out ready to go," said Tillman, who didn't make a rehab start.

RHP Darren O'Day will pitch a simulated game in the coming days, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. The setup man landed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13 with a right shoulder rotator cuff strain. Showalter is hopeful he'll be activated from the DL "in the next week or so." O'Day was having another solid season prior to the injury, going 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 30 appearances while holding opposing batters to a .221 average.