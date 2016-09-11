CF Adam Jones homered on the first pitch Saturday in an 11-3 win over Detroit. Jones added two singles and a walk. He has 43 mult-hit games this season, 27 homers for the year and five career leadoff homers. Jones has settled in as the leadoff man after spending years in the middle of the lineup. "Adam never changes," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's probably as consistent a personality as you can find."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez won his second straight start on Saturday, tossing seven strong innings against Detroit. Jimenez had a career 5.68 ERA against the Tigers entering the game but settled into a groove after giving up a first-inning run. He allowed two runs and four hits with four strikeouts. He tossed his first complete game since 2011 against Tampa Bay in his previous start, holding the Rays to three runs and two hits in the 7-3 victory. "Ubaldo was the key," manager Buck Showalter said. "We did a lot of good things but he's continued to have good command and get a lot of counts in his favor."

C Matt Wieters had two homers and drove in five runs in Baltimore's 11-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He had a two-run blast off starter Jordan Zimmermann and a three-run shot off reliever Buck Farmer. Wieters now has 14 homers for the year. He has had two multi-homer games this year and six in his career. "Matt's done well in this park," manager Buck Showalter said.

1B Chris Davis hit his 36th homer of the year on Saturday. His two-run shot staked Baltimore to a three-run lead in the first and the Orioles went on to an 11-3 win over Detroit. He ranks eighth on the Orioles' all-time list with 197 home runs. Davis missed a game earlier in the week with a sore left hand, an injury that manager Buck Showalter said will linger throughout the remainder of the season.

RHP Chris Tillman will come off the 15-day disabled list and start the series finale on Sunday. Baltimore's ace hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 because of right shoulder bursitis. "I expect him to be a little rusty," manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Chris Tillman will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Sunday's series finale at Detroit. He has not pitched since Aug. 20 because of right shoulder bursitis. Baltimore's ace was 15-5 with a 3.76 ERA before being sidelined. He allowed six runs in two innings to Houston in his last start on Aug. 20. Tillman has posted a 5-0 record with a 2.56 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers.