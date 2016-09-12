3B Manny Machado hit his sixth triple of the season and added a single to record his 36th multi-hit game of the season Sunday.

LHP Zach Britton took over as the saves leader in the American League by recording his 41st save of the season Sunday. Britton is a perfect 41-for-41 in save opportunities this season.

C Caleb Joseph got the start Sunday to give Matt Wieters a day off, and Joseph recorded a big one-out double down the right field line in the top of the third inning. It was Joseph's first hit with the Orioles since Aug. 13. He then scored on Michael Bourn's two-run home run.

OF Michael Bourn continues to be a nice pickup for the Orioles since being acquired from Arizona on Aug. 31. Bourn hit his fifth home run of the season, off Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the third inning. It was his second home run in five games. In eight games played with Baltimore, Bourn has four hits, three runs, three RBIs, two walks and two home runs in 12 at-bats.

RHP Chris Tillman was better than expected in his first start since Aug. 20. Activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game after recovering from shoulder bursitis, Tillman allowed just one run and four hits in six strong innings. He struck out four and threw 105 pitches.